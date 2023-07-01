Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,162. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.61% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

(Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.