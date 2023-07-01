Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at C$6.29 on Tuesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$6.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
