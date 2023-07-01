Ethereum Price Up 1.4% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,921.53 or 0.06313559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $231.00 billion and approximately $13.39 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,075 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.