Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $917.47 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $917.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.81 or 0.00068088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,565.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00343984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.69 or 0.00941196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00550031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00155871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,701,533 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.