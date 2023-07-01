Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.