EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Sold by Summit Partners L P

Summit Partners L P cut its stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,004,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921,777 shares during the quarter. EngageSmart comprises approximately 34.8% of Summit Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Partners L P owned about 15.05% of EngageSmart worth $481,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESMT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

In other EngageSmart news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,804 shares of company stock valued at $628,648. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

