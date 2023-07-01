Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

