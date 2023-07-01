ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on July 21st

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4069 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

