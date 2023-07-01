Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Enablence Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.49.

Get Enablence Technologies alerts:

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.