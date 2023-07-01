Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Up 210.0% in June

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

