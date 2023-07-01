Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Up 210.0% in June

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.49.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
