Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 65.1% in June

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 7,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.59.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Further Reading

