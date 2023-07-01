Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 257 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 122,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 171,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.