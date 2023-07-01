Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,943 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $24,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $442.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.87 and a 200-day moving average of $372.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

