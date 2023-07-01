Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,038 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

