Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $34.78 or 0.00113701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $891.63 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,644,766 coins and its circulating supply is 25,639,614 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

