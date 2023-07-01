Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

ECF opened at $8.58 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

