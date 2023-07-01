Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
ECF opened at $8.58 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.01.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
