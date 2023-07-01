ELIS (XLS) Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $3,348.89 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09428994 USD and is up 33.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,923.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

