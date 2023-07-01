Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0 %

ELV opened at $444.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.14. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.87 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

