eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.58

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $8.17. eHealth shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 236,618 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

eHealth Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Insider Activity at eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,764 shares of company stock worth $119,262 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of eHealth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $187,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

See Also

