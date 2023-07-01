Edmp Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 4.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.