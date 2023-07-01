Edmp Inc. Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $192.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

