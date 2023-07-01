Edmp Inc. Invests $225,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. 757,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

