Edmp Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for about 2.9% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 10.0% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 338.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 180,977 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.8% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.9% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

NYSE:UGI opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.19%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

