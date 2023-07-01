Edmp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,096 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,888. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

