Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 74.8% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

ETO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 430,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 267,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

