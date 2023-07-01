Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 74.8% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
ETO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
