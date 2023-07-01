Eastern Bank Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $264.01 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.