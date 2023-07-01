Eastern Bank Has $219,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VOO stock opened at $407.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

