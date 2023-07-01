Eastern Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $196.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

