East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.69. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of EWBC opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 166.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in East West Bancorp by 42.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

