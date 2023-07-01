Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $254.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

Insider Activity

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,624,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,652,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

