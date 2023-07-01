EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $452,931.18

EAC (EAC) traded up 41.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $452,931.18 and approximately $13.28 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00349849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013452 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106983 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

