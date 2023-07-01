Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) vs. Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dun & Bradstreet and Global Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dun & Bradstreet 0 3 7 0 2.70 Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

84.1% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brokerage has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and Global Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dun & Bradstreet -0.21% 11.02% 4.13% Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and Global Brokerage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dun & Bradstreet $2.22 billion 2.29 -$2.30 million ($0.01) -1,158.00 Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Brokerage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dun & Bradstreet.

Summary

Dun & Bradstreet beats Global Brokerage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions, such as D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. It offers sales and marketing solutions, including D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Rev.Up ABX, an open and agnostic platform that aligns marketing and sales teams to deliver an optimal and coordinated buying; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence that turns web visitors into leads; D&B Direct, an API-enabled data management solution; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Global Brokerage

(Free Report)

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

