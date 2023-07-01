Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

