Drive Shack (LON:DS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drive Shack has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

