DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,744. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.