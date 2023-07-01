Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 884 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.39 and a fifty-two week high of $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

