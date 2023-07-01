Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 2,512 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,545,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.