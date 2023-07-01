Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. ABB accounts for 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

ABBNY stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

