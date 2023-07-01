Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.93 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Fluor comprises approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.09% of Fluor worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after buying an additional 392,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after buying an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

