Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.28 Million Position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. BAE Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAESY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.50.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $47.96 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

