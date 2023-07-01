Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after buying an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,556,000 after buying an additional 549,530 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

