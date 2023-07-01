Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.94 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

