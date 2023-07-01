Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,934,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 518,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.3 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

