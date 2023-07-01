Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 376,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,226 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

