Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 589 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.