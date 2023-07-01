Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of DMZPY stock remained flat at $14.85 on Friday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

