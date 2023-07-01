Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) versus Target (NYSE:TGT) Financial Review

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) and Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dollarama and Target’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 33.05 Target $109.27 billion 0.56 $2.78 billion $5.87 22.47

Target has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. Target is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00 Target 0 14 12 1 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dollarama and Target, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dollarama presently has a consensus price target of $93.94, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Target has a consensus price target of $178.10, indicating a potential upside of 35.01%. Given Dollarama’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dollarama is more favorable than Target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dollarama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Target shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Target shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Target pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Target pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Target has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Target is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dollarama and Target’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollarama N/A N/A N/A Target 2.49% 24.49% 5.10%

Summary

Target beats Dollarama on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies. It also provides dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and food service; electronics, which includes video game hardware and software, toys, entertainment, sporting goods, and luggage; and furniture, lighting, storage, kitchenware, small appliances, home décor, bed and bath, home improvement, school/office supplies, greeting cards and party supplies, and other seasonal merchandise. In addition, the company sells merchandise through periodic design and creative partnerships, and shop-in-shop experience; and in-store amenities. Further, it sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. Target Corporation was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

