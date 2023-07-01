Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ DISA remained flat at $10.25 on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 203,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,754 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $11,265,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 736,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 676,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

