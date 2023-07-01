Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Sells $57,625,000.00 in Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $57,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,772 shares in the company, valued at $50,284,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,855,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

