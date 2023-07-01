Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Shares Bought by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

EDC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 98,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.24. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

